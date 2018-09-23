ManpowerGroup (MAN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “ManpowerGroup looks well poised on the back of its global footprint and extensive portfolio of innovative workforce solutions. The company’s brand value and strong global network provide it a competitive advantage and reinforce its dominant position in the market. Acquisitions have been a key growth catalyst. The company has a consistent record of rewarding its shareholders. Despite such tailwinds, ManpowerGroup operates in a highly competitive and consolidated employment services industry. It faces stiff competition in both domestic and international markets. The company’s vast international presence exposes it to risks associated with foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Shares of ManpowerGroup have underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised ManpowerGroup from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.70.

MAN opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $81.85 and a 1 year high of $136.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 2.67%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $120,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 11,192 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $1,049,473.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,238.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 49.0% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 128,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 32.4% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 186.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

