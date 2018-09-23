Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 3,153 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. TLP Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 353.9% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 91.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 328.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 95.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $144.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.97.

Shares of CRM opened at $155.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $92.11 and a 1-year high of $158.79. The company has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a PE ratio of 132.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $41,216.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $4,738,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,014,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,020 and have sold 583,560 shares valued at $86,435,926. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

