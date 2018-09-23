Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $2.07 Million Position in Realty Income Corp (O)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up 1.6% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3,303.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 106,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Realty Income news, CEO John Case sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $2,019,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,172,049.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Mclaughlin sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $179,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,067 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,150. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of O opened at $56.99 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 18 dividend of $0.22. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.27%.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.19.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

