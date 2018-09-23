Maiden (MHLD) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Maiden from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet cut Maiden from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Maiden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Maiden currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Maiden has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.39). Maiden had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $713.69 million during the quarter. research analysts predict that Maiden will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Maiden’s payout ratio is presently -27.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Maiden by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,437,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 141,556 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Maiden by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Maiden during the 2nd quarter worth $616,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Maiden during the 2nd quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Maiden during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

