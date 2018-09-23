Magnetcoin (MAGN) Price Tops $0.0210 on Major Exchanges

Magnetcoin (CURRENCY:MAGN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, Magnetcoin has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Magnetcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Magnetcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Magnetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Altcoin (ALT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00088993 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003234 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Version (V) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded up 87% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009304 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Magnetcoin

Magnetcoin (CRYPTO:MAGN) is a coin. Magnetcoin’s total supply is 6,774,114 coins. Magnetcoin’s official Twitter account is @coin_magnet . Magnetcoin’s official website is magnetcoin.net

Magnetcoin Coin Trading

Magnetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

