Maecenas One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,546.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Maecenas has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $5,546.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000355 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00295024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00152737 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $485.44 or 0.07211795 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009281 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas’ genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,287,162 tokens. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.