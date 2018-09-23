Macquarie Lowers KBR (KBR) to Neutral

Macquarie lowered shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. MKM Partners set a $25.00 target price on shares of KBR and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.18.

KBR stock opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. KBR has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $21.69.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. KBR had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 1,452.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 98,724 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth $143,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth $158,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

