Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $11.69 Million Stake in Ford Motor (F)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,056,133 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,702.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380,564 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 366,985 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $678,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,531,071 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,089,000 after acquiring an additional 472,685 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 966,171 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 36,222 shares during the period. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of F stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 20th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on F shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.14 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.