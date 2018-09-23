Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 46,550 Shares of Vereit Inc (VER)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,491,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,550 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Vereit worth $11,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vereit by 14.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vereit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,435,000 after acquiring an additional 337,883 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vereit by 19.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 360,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 57,867 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vereit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,951,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,180,000 after acquiring an additional 722,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vereit by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,975,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,549,000 after acquiring an additional 618,501 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gavin Brandon sold 20,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $160,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,462 shares in the company, valued at $272,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Mizuho set a $8.00 price target on Vereit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vereit from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Friday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $7.47 on Friday. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.27). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Vereit’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc provides real estate investment services. It operates though the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

