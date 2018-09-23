Lucas Werner Claessens Purchases 170,000 Shares of Komet Resources Inc (KMT) Stock

Komet Resources Inc (CVE:KMT) Director Lucas Werner Claessens acquired 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,500.00.

Lucas Werner Claessens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 17th, Lucas Werner Claessens acquired 50,000 shares of Komet Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.

Shares of CVE KMT opened at C$0.22 on Friday. Komet Resources Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.16 and a 52 week high of C$0.48.

Komet Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in West Africa. The company owns a 100% interest in the Guiro-Diouga gold mining property located in northern Burkina Faso; and the Dabia South permit that covers 35 square kilometers located in the gold-mining camp of Kéniéba, Republic of Mali.

