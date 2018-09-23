Lucara Diamond (LUC) Receives Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a C$1.80 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$2.45 price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond in a research note on Thursday, July 5th.

TSE:LUC opened at C$2.26 on Thursday. Lucara Diamond has a 52 week low of C$1.97 and a 52 week high of C$2.91.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. Lucara Diamond had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 55.25%. The company had revenue of C$83.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 6th.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine covering an area of 15.3 km2, as well as three prospecting licenses located in Botswana. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

