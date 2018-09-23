LSI Industries, Inc. (LYTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. LSI Industries’ rating score has improved by 50% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.
Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $8.60 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LSI Industries an industry rank of 197 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LYTS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 92,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after buying an additional 113,931 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 914,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 107,766 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 798,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 31,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 564,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 404,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.
LYTS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. 106,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,832. The firm has a market cap of $122.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $8.88.
LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.20 million. LSI Industries had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. sell-side analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.
LSI Industries Company Profile
LSI Industries, Inc provides corporate visual image solutions through the combination of digital and screen graphics capabilities, a variety of indoor and outdoor lighting products, lighting control systems, and related professional services. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology.
