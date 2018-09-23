LSI Industries, Inc. (LYTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. LSI Industries’ rating score has improved by 50% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $8.60 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LSI Industries an industry rank of 197 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LYTS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st.

In other news, Director Robert P. Beech acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,223.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Allan Steele acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $52,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,439 shares in the company, valued at $128,060.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 34,745 shares of company stock worth $179,239. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 92,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after buying an additional 113,931 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 914,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 107,766 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 798,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 31,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 564,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 404,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

LYTS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. 106,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,832. The firm has a market cap of $122.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.20 million. LSI Industries had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. sell-side analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc provides corporate visual image solutions through the combination of digital and screen graphics capabilities, a variety of indoor and outdoor lighting products, lighting control systems, and related professional services. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.