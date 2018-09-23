Louis Vachon Sells 62,800 Shares of National Bank of Canada (NA) Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Louis Vachon sold 62,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.01, for a total transaction of C$4,082,628.00.

Louis Vachon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 17th, Louis Vachon sold 11,200 shares of National Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.00, for a total transaction of C$728,000.00.

On Friday, September 7th, Louis Vachon sold 18,100 shares of National Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.01, for a total transaction of C$1,176,681.00.

On Monday, September 10th, Louis Vachon sold 12,200 shares of National Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.04, for a total transaction of C$793,488.00.

NA stock opened at C$64.81 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$57.56 and a one year high of C$65.95.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported C$1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 18.84%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.36.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

