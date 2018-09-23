LKQ Co. (LKQ) Holdings Trimmed by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,972,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 725,767 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.62% of LKQ worth $62,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,971 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 243,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 143,194 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in LKQ by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,505,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,026,000 after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,681,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,847 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wellington Shields raised shares of LKQ from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $268,716.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

