LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPSN. B. Riley lifted their target price on LivePerson from $19.25 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LivePerson from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th.

NASDAQ LPSN traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.70. 667,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,448. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.33 and a beta of 1.10. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.46 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. LivePerson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 1,466 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $38,922.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,990.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 2,567 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $68,153.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,145.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,624 shares of company stock worth $566,860 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

