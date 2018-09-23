LivaNova (LIVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivaNova from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LivaNova currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $122.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $68.24 and a 12-month high of $131.54.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.08 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, insider David S. Wise sold 1,500 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $153,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total transaction of $102,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,058 shares of company stock valued at $935,738 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,393,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,332,000 after purchasing an additional 309,138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,843,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 5.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,279,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,752,000 after purchasing an additional 71,806 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 31.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,177,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,511,000 after purchasing an additional 281,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36,622 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

