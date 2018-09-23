Liquidia Technologies Inc (LQDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $29.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liquidia Technologies an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

LQDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Liquidia Technologies in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Liquidia Technologies in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Liquidia Technologies in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Liquidia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ LQDA traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 539,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,606. Liquidia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31.

In other Liquidia Technologies news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan bought 727,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,003.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 148,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $1,636,998.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

