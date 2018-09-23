Lincoln National Co. (LNC) Position Boosted by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lincoln National by 90.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,848,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,315,000 after buying an additional 2,779,947 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 89.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,646,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,500,000 after buying an additional 779,470 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Lincoln National by 1,033.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 810,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,220,000 after buying an additional 739,043 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $39,203,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,580,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,887,000 after buying an additional 610,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $61.18 and a 12-month high of $86.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.94.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.08). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on LNC. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.77.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

