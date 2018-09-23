Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (LTRPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,330,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 690,767 shares.The stock last traded at $14.55 and had previously closed at $14.25.

LTRPA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Guggenheim downgraded Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 28.77% and a positive return on equity of 32.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 32,553 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 865,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,552,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,689,000 after purchasing an additional 68,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,983,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,324,000 after purchasing an additional 418,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 404,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 74,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform user-generated reviews and opinions about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants worldwide; and enables people plan and book a trip.

