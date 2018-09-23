Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (LTRPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,330,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 690,767 shares.The stock last traded at $14.55 and had previously closed at $14.25.
LTRPA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Guggenheim downgraded Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 32,553 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 865,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,552,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,689,000 after purchasing an additional 68,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,983,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,324,000 after purchasing an additional 418,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 404,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 74,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.
About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform user-generated reviews and opinions about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants worldwide; and enables people plan and book a trip.
