Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th.

Liberty Property Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Liberty Property Trust has a payout ratio of 61.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Liberty Property Trust to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

NYSE LPT opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Liberty Property Trust has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $45.40.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $176.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.69 million. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 46.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Sandler O’Neill set a $44.00 price target on Liberty Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Liberty Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

