Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FWONK. ValuEngine cut Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th.

FWONK traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 794,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,151. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.28 million. equities analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1,038.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

