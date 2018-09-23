Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C (LILAK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C (NASDAQ:LILAK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

LILAK has been the subject of several other research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $21.55 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $922.10 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C

Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

