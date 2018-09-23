Lendingblock (LND) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,111.00

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $2,111.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendingblock token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, HitBTC, DEx.top and Liquid. Over the last week, Lendingblock has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00291238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00153438 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $477.29 or 0.07127279 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Lendingblock’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 594,772,963 tokens. Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lendingblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, DEx.top, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

