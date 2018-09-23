Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,609 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Apertura Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $9,979,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $300,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 56.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 40,329 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $3,135,983.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,295.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 44,793 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $3,483,103.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,652,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,107,218.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,422 shares of company stock worth $7,103,746 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMG shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $78.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $110.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.24.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $994.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 55.84%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

