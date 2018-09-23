Legal & General Group Plc Has $4.53 Million Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,331 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.13% of Bank of Hawaii worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe sold 613 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $51,019.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary G. F. Bitterman sold 367 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $30,060.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

BOH stock opened at $81.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $77.71 and a one year high of $89.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.78 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

