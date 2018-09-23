Legal & General Group Plc Buys 567,578 Shares of Office Depot Inc (ODP)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,727,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,578 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Office Depot were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODP. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 37,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 48,620 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Office Depot stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. Office Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Office Depot had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Office Depot Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Office Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Office Depot, Inc engages in the provision of office products, services, supplies, and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail segment involves in selling merchandise through chain of office supply stores and offers products and services in the categories of supplies, technology, and furniture and other.

