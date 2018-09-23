Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Holdings Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $10,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Lazard during the second quarter valued at about $90,233,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the second quarter valued at about $26,820,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the second quarter valued at about $21,124,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the second quarter valued at about $19,564,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 459.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 461,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,258,000 after buying an additional 379,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Shares of LAZ opened at $48.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 47.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.