Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,200 Macerich Co (MAC)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 119.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 85,188 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 7.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 41.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 77.4% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 29,720 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,177,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,993,000 after acquiring an additional 43,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. Macerich Co has a 1 year low of $52.45 and a 1 year high of $69.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.91). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAC. Evercore ISI upgraded Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Macerich from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price target on Macerich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 52 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

