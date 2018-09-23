Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 17,642 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NIQ)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NIQ. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 60.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 18.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 17.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 12.5% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD alerts:

NYSE NIQ opened at $12.53 on Friday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.