Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $233,000 in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Stock

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,679 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4,274.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 111,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 108,580 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

Shares of CM stock opened at $96.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $85.47 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.86. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $1.0412 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 46.23%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

