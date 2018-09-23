Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $215,000 in 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) Stock

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter worth $394,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in 8X8 by 206.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,175 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 770.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 489,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,725,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,739,000 after acquiring an additional 700,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on 8X8 from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

In related news, SVP Darren J. Hakeman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT opened at $21.20 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.02 million. 8X8 had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. 8X8’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

