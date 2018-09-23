Lamprell’s (LAM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Lamprell (LON:LAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of LON LAM opened at GBX 64 ($0.83) on Friday. Lamprell has a 52 week low of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 125 ($1.63).

About Lamprell

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication and Engineering, and Services.

