Kraton Corp (KRA) Insider Stephen E. Tremblay Sells 13,085 Shares

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) insider Stephen E. Tremblay sold 13,085 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $647,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.27. Kraton Corp has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.12). Kraton had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $538.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Kraton Corp will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kraton from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $76.00 target price on shares of Kraton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,103,000 after buying an additional 29,882 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kraton by 169.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Kraton during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraton during the second quarter valued at $1,028,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Kraton by 35.8% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

