Kore Trading Down 0.7% This Week (KORE)

Kore (CURRENCY:KORE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Kore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00008604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Kore has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $7,735.00 worth of Kore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kore has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kore alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00030437 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00023504 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006407 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00030933 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00086876 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Kore

Kore (KORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. Kore’s total supply is 2,022,465 coins. The official website for Kore is kore.life . Kore’s official Twitter account is @NewKoreCoin

Buying and Selling Kore

Kore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.