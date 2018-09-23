KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) will announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KLA-Tencor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. KLA-Tencor posted sales of $969.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA-Tencor will report full year sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.69 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KLA-Tencor.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 88.65% and a net margin of 19.87%. KLA-Tencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.28.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $104.52. 3,173,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. KLA-Tencor has a fifty-two week low of $96.12 and a fifty-two week high of $123.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

In other news, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 649 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $75,556.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard P. Wallace sold 14,207 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $1,683,387.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,115 shares of company stock worth $6,100,246 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 87.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in KLA-Tencor in the first quarter valued at $5,879,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 13.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA-Tencor in the first quarter valued at $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

