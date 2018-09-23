Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KNSA) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $35.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.50) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNSA. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,404. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $32.88.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.53). sell-side analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,529,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $52,050,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $20,346,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $14,565,000. Finally, VHCP Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $11,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

