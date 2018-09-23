Kimco Realty (KIM) & EPR Properties (EPR) Head to Head Contrast

Kimco Realty (NYSE: EPR) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kimco Realty and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 42.68% 9.40% 4.47% EPR Properties 38.00% 8.63% 4.05%

This table compares Kimco Realty and EPR Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $1.20 billion 5.91 $426.07 million $1.55 10.86 EPR Properties $575.99 million 8.90 $262.96 million $5.02 13.73

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than EPR Properties. Kimco Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kimco Realty and EPR Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 1 11 3 0 2.13 EPR Properties 1 7 2 0 2.10

Kimco Realty currently has a consensus target price of $18.15, indicating a potential upside of 7.87%. EPR Properties has a consensus target price of $70.31, indicating a potential upside of 2.01%. Given Kimco Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Volatility & Risk

Kimco Realty has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $4.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Kimco Realty pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EPR Properties pays out 86.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimco Realty has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and EPR Properties has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Kimco Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Kimco Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of EPR Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats EPR Properties on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 460 U.S. shopping centers comprising 79 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for 60 years.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry and property level cash flow standards. We believe our focused niche approach provides a competitive advantage, and the potential for higher growth and better yields.

