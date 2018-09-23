Kier Group (KIE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,495.80 ($19.48).

Shares of KIE opened at GBX 1,038 ($13.52) on Thursday. Kier Group has a twelve month low of GBX 942 ($12.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,505 ($19.60).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share. This is a positive change from Kier Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

About Kier Group

Kier Group plc provides construction services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, design and build, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

