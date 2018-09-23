KeyCorp Raises Aaron’s (AAN) Price Target to $62.00

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aaron’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised Aaron’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Aaron’s from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $55.64.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.86 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.14%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.69%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $96,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,518.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 35,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,743. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,646,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,558,000 after acquiring an additional 135,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aaron’s by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 809,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Aaron’s by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 22,371 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Aaron’s by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,947,000 after buying an additional 213,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

