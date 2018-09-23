KB Home (KBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. KB Home posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 25th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. KB Home had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. UBS Group raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of KB Home and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

KB Home stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $2,356,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,287 shares in the company, valued at $20,291,921.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 272,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $6,381,213.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 861,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,145,502.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,818 shares of company stock worth $11,752,213 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,056,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in KB Home by 33.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,937,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,132,000 after buying an additional 487,495 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 48.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after buying an additional 383,200 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,606,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

