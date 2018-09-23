K2M Group Holdings Inc (KTWO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of K2M Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KTWO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

KTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of K2M Group in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of K2M Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of K2M Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of K2M Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price objective on shares of K2M Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

KTWO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.29. 866,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,086. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. K2M Group has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.61.

K2M Group (NASDAQ:KTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). K2M Group had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $73.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. K2M Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that K2M Group will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Cole sold 82,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $2,255,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory S. Cole sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $29,718.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,432.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,362 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of K2M Group in the second quarter worth approximately $889,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of K2M Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 237,603 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,721 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of K2M Group by 49.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 115,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of K2M Group in the first quarter worth approximately $849,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of K2M Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 292,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter.

K2M Group Holdings, Inc, a medical device company, provides spine and minimally invasive solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers implants, disposables, and instruments primarily to hospitals for use by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity, trauma, and tumor.

