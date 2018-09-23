Just Eat (JE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Just Eat (LON:JE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JE. BNP Paribas boosted their price target on Just Eat from GBX 700 ($9.12) to GBX 730 ($9.51) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.29) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Just Eat from GBX 980 ($12.77) to GBX 920 ($11.98) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 880.41 ($11.47).

Shares of JE opened at GBX 674 ($8.78) on Friday. Just Eat has a 12 month low of GBX 544 ($7.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 906 ($11.80).

In other Just Eat news, insider Michael (Mike) Evans acquired 6,238 shares of Just Eat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 801 ($10.43) per share, for a total transaction of £49,966.38 ($65,085.81).

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

