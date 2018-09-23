JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Guidewire Software (GWRE) Price Target to $117.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $117.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Guidewire Software to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $98.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $107.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,096.67, a PEG ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $248.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $38,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $513,838.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,765,126. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 26.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.

