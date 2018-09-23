JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Guidewire Software (GWRE) Price Target to $117.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $117.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Guidewire Software to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.40.
Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $98.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $107.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,096.67, a PEG ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.19.
In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $38,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $513,838.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,765,126. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 26.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.
See Also: Hedge Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.