JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Blackstone Group (BX) a $45.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $41.50 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 target price on Blackstone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX stock opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,987.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $179,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,847.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 770,677 shares of company stock worth $28,061,444 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,369,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 708,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,790,000 after acquiring an additional 19,278 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 59,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,098,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.