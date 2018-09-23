JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Linde (LIN) a €230.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Societe Generale set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nord/LB set a €198.00 ($230.23) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Commerzbank set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, equinet set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €200.08 ($232.65).

ETR:LIN opened at €181.20 ($210.70) on Thursday. Linde has a 52-week low of €150.10 ($174.53) and a 52-week high of €199.40 ($231.86).

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

