JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Engie (ENGI) a €17.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ENGI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.70 ($17.09) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.90 ($18.49) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.13 ($17.59).

ENGI stock opened at €13.54 ($15.74) on Thursday. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

