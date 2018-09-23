Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 713,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.13% of Johnson Outdoors worth $60,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 3.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 0.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 7.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOUT opened at $95.54 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The company has a market cap of $953.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.41. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.86 million. sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor equipment, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers battery-powered fishing motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

