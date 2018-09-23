John Michael Graham Sells 1,350,000 Shares of Medica Group PLC (MGP) Stock

Medica Group PLC (LON:MGP) insider John Michael Graham sold 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.05), for a total transaction of £2,119,500 ($2,760,844.08).

MGP stock opened at GBX 157.20 ($2.05) on Friday. Medica Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 242 ($3.15).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Medica Group in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Medica Group Company Profile

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

