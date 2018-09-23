John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (HTD) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 379,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,182 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. were worth $8,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTD. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the second quarter worth about $215,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the second quarter worth about $353,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 116.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the first quarter worth about $490,000.

Shares of HTD stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $26.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

