Jetcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $214,128.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $214,128.00 and $20,560.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000469 BTC on exchanges including COSS, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00292857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00153899 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000210 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.52 or 0.07043897 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin’s launch date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,823,701 tokens. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

